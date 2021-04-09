Biden mourns death of Prince Philip: ‘He saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly’

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden mourned the death of Prince Philip on Friday on behalf of "all the people of the United States," saying he watched the world "change dramatically and repeatedly."

"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh," Biden said in a statement Friday. "Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly."

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," he continued. "The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more."

"His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," the president continued.

He added: "Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."

Prince Philip passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

The royal family confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement reads.

An announcement about Philip's death was placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Friday.

During England’s coronavirus lockdown, he had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, 94.

On Feb. 16, Philip was admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and ultimately released home on March 16.

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but had several health issues in recent years.

At the time of his death, Philip's full title was His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of the Queen's Service Order, Privy Counselor.

He was the second person ever to bear the title "Duke of Edinburgh," the first being his great-great-uncle, Prince Alfred Ernest Albert. His son, Prince Edward, will now assume the title.

Although he married into the British monarchy, royalty was in Philip's blood since birth. On June 10, 1921, he was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark – the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, as well as the great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

Philip's deep-seated royal roots placed him in the line of succession to the thrones of 16 countries.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.