Biden lead slips in latest Iowa poll; Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg are nearest contenders

A new poll out Saturday of likely Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa shows Joe Biden in the lead, but with softer support than last December, and a virtual tie for second place among Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden garnered 24 percent of those polled, Sanders got 16 percent, Warren held 15 percent and Buttigieg received 14 percent. Kamala Harris trailed with 7 percent, Beto O'Rourke and Amy Klobuchar got 2 percent each and the other candidates barely registered.

“We’re starting to see the people who are planning to caucus start to solidify,” said J. Ann Selzer, president of the Des Moines company that conducted the poll, according to the Des Moines Register. “There’s a lot more commitment than we normally see this early. And some of these candidates who’ve been under the radar start to surface and compete with Joe Biden.”

Buttigieg has surged in the state, the Register reported. In March, the first time he appeared in an Iowa poll, he barely caused a blip among voters.

“It’s like with the vitriol and the hatred and all the bad things people say — he seems to be coming out fresh,” a Buttigieg backer in Cedar Rapids told the Register.

Nineteen candidates crisscrossed the state over the weekend in an effort to garner support in the much-hyped first-caucus state. “There’s always been a question mark as to how many can get any real traction,” Selzer told the Register.

The Iowa caucuses are on Feb. 3, 2020.

The poll was conducted June 2-5 by the Des Moines Register, Mediacom and CNN.