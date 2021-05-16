Biden kills Trump plan for ‘American heroes’ sculpture garden: report

President Biden on Friday put an end to a plan by former President Trump to create a "National Garden of American Heroes."

Biden rescinded a pair of Trump executive orders that called for creating a park that would pay tribute to famous Americans from history, politics and entertainment, Politico reported.

Trump’s plan, announced last July at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, was his response to rampaging crowds in cities across the U.S. damaging or destroying statues of figures from U.S. history.

Images in the media showed statues of Christopher Columbus, George Washington and others being toppled, smashed or splashed with paint.

"These statues are not ours alone, to be discarded at the whim of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn," read the text of one of Trump’s orders, according to Politico.

That order directed the Justice Department to prioritize prosecutions of suspects accused of vandalizing federal monuments, the report said.

Biden’s efforts to reverse Trump’s actions began soon after he took office in January.

On his first day in the job, Biden signed 17 actions and orders, many of them targeting Trump orders or restoring actions taken by Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Biden later took action to reverse some of Trump’s immigration policies.

In April, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lamented the Biden reversals during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," calling the Democrat’s actions "tragic."

"We worked hard with the Mexican government, we worked hard with the government in Guatemala and El Salvador and Honduras. We had real relationships with those people. We negotiated. We got to a place that made life better for their people and secured our southern border," Pompeo said.

"And to watch [the Biden administration] come in and just flip the switch and the tragedy that we now see. ... These people are trying to come through Mexico to get into the United States because President Biden greenlighted this. It's absolutely tragic."