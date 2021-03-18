Biden 'pandering to coastal elite friends' with Keystone pipeline shutdown: Montana AG

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Thursday that President Biden's shutdown of the Keystone pipeline is really just "pandering to his coastal elite friends."

AUSTIN KNUDSEN: "Article 1 section 8 of the constitution is very clear. Foreign and interstate commerce regulation is a power reserved to Congress not to the president. President Obama had his chance to veto this back in 2011, this project was approved by Congress. Only Congress can undo its own act. Joe Biden doesn’t get to step in now 10 years later, literally 10 years later and try to veto this project.

This is a huge project for Montana. Almost 4,000 jobs. Conservatively, $60 million a year just in property tax revenue. $130 million a year in employment benefits, wages. This was a huge project for the state of Montana let alone other states down the line. This really hurts Montana and I think it shows that President Biden is really just pandering to his coastal elite friends.

