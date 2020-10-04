Biden up 14 points on Trump following chaotic debate, new poll indicates

A new poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 14 point lead nationally over President Trump, following the first presidential debate last week.

The survey, which was conducted by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, was taken between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and covered 800 registered voters. It had a margin of error of around 3.5 percent.

The results showed 53 percent of respondents said they'd vote for the former vice president, compared to 39 percent for Trump.

The president has maintained, however, that polling and pundit analysis of his White House chances contain overt bias and was part of the reason why he defeated Hillary Clinton, despite most experts' predictions to the contrary.

The poll was also taken before the announcement about Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Though a senior administration official told Fox News that, “Early indications are for an extremely good prognosis - but the next 48 hours will be critical.”

Trump has received two doses of Remdesivir so far, an anti-viral drug that has been approved by the FDA to help treat the coronavirus.

“If you look at the therapeutics which I’m taking right now some of them and others that are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly they’re miracles,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter Saturday night.

“I don’t know the next period of a few days, I guess -- that’s the real test so we’ll be seeing what happened over those next couple of days,” he added.

