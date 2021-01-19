Biden Inauguration Day: How many people will attend ceremony in-person?

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on Wednesday in an extremely pared-down Inaugural event, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and intensified concerns about security.

The inaugural committee is "strongly encouraging" people not to attend the event in person – and to instead tune in to the virtual livestream.

Viewing stands will not be made available, while dinners and balls have also been canceled.

Official tickets to inauguration events are typically distributed by congressional offices, free of charge.

During a typical year, members usually receive about 200,000 to give out to constituents, as reported by USA Today. The publication said this year members are limited to tickets for themselves and one guest, which means no tickets will be available for constituencies.

Overall, The Washington Post estimated that around 2,000 people will attend the event, including 200 "VIPs" – or families of the president-elect and vice president-elect, congressional leadership and several diplomats.

USA Today also estimated attendance at several thousand.

For comparison, more than 500,000 people were expected to have attended President Barack Obama’s 2009 event.

While President Trump will not be among the attendees, many other high-profile leaders will be there, including former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, in addition to their wives – and former First Ladies – Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, about 25,000 members of the National Guard are streaming into Washington from across the country — at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga are expected to perform.

The 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington are undergoing an FBI vetting process as officials worry about a potential inside attack on the Inauguration following the siege on Capitol Hill earlier this month.

The Secret Service is in charge of event security, but there is a wide variety of military and law enforcement personnel involved, ranging from the National Guard and the FBI to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.