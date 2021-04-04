Biden in Easter message calls getting vaccine a 'moral obligation'

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released an Easter video Sunday in which the president insisted that Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it a "moral obligation."

The Easter video, released on the president's official Twitter account, has references to God, Pope Francis, and the New Testament, but it does not mention Jesus.

"We share the sentiments of Pope Francis, who has said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others," the President said. "By getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated, we not only can beat this virus, we can also hasten the day when we can celebrate the holidays together."

The president emphasized that "the virus is not gone" and noted that many continue to experience hardship as a result of the pandemic.

HOW HUNTER BIDEN PLEADED FOR DAD'S HELP AFTER HIS AFFAIR WITH BROTHER'S WIDOW WAS LEAKED TO MEDIA

"As we celebrate this most holy day, we know many are still going without familiar comforts of the season," he said. "The virus is not gone, and so many of us still feel the longing and loneliness of distance. For a second year, most will be apart from their families, friends, the full congregations that fill us with joy."

But the Bidens expressed optimism that Easter presents hope for better times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And yet as the Gospel of John reminds us, the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it," the president said.

Mrs. Biden said: "The traditions of Holy Week take us on a journey from sorrow to salvation, reminding us that with faith, hope and love, anything is possible."