Biden immigration orders are 'foolishness' that will 'open gates' to illegal immigrants: Cuccinelli

Former Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary, Ken Cuccinelli slammed President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders and immigration policies on Tuesday, calling the administration's moves "foolishness" intended to "throw open the gates to illegals".

While speaking on "The Faulkner Focus", Cuccinelli said that the Biden administration’s policies, which are created with the idea of being fair, safe and orderly, actually have the opposite effect, putting a strain on foreign countries and an already understaffed U.S. immigration system.

When pressed by Harris Faulkner about accusations from a whistleblower, alleging that Cuccinelli committed an abuse of power by making last-minute deals with ICE agents to tie the hands of Biden’s administration, he said that his moves give removal officers a "say" in immigration policy in order to "keep America safe."

The former deputy secretary also noted that there were an "enormous" number of issues left over from the last time Biden was in office, which Cuccinelli attempted to rectify.

KEN CUCCINELLI: "Yeah, so this is the Biden effect, right? What the White House said is they wanted fair, safe and orderly. That's what their policies are intended, so they say, to achieve. And each one of them achieves the opposite. It is not fair to people who have been going through our legal system to essentially throw open the gates to illegals. It is not safe in the border communities or frankly in any of our cities or towns because these folks go all over the country. And it is certainly not orderly. We are already understaffed in the immigration space.

"Immigration judges, immigration officers, and the idea that they would end the Remain in Mexico program, one of the most successful programs -- forget in the Trump Administration, but in American immigration history, is utter foolishness and it shows that they are willing to throw out the things that work simply because they were conceived of and implemented effectively by the Trump Administration. It’s very sad for America and I feel bad for the agents who have to contend with this situation and of course the border communities that are going to be most affected...