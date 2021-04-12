Biden USCIS nominee called for pausing border patrol funding

President Biden’s nominee to head up the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) once called for pausing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) funding during the Trump administration.

Ur Jaddou is the current director of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Watch at America's Voice, a pro-amnesty nonprofit, as well as an adjunct professor at the American University School of Law. Biden announced her nomination on Monday.

ARIZONA AG: ‘IT’S IMPORTANT’ KAMALA HARRIS, HEALTH SEC. BECERRA VISIT BORDER AMID IMMIGRATION CRISIS

Jaddou took aim at the department's immigration agencies during the Trump era, calling for Congress to pause CBP's funding last July until the agency "stops attacking peaceful protesters around the country" and has "real reform and meaningful accountability."

She also referred to CBP as the "personal militia" to former President Donald Trump.

"As our states, cities and towns are begging for more funding to stave off an economic collapse in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic, CBP has the audacity to propose moving money around, defying Congressional opposition so that their agents can continue to be the personal militia of the President," wrote Jaddou.

Jaddou was also quoted in the Cronkite News last April claiming that Trump was using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to turn people away at the southern border.

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT REFUSES TO MEET WITH BIDEN ENVOY ON IMMIGRATION CRISIS

"That was a goal from Day One, and he found the perfect opportunity to do it," Jaddou told the Cronkite News.

Additionally, America’s Voice — where Jaddou works — has in the past called for all families held in migrant facilities to be "released" and referred to US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) as a "rogue agency."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

America's Voice also attacked the press and media pundits who have labeled the border situation a "crisis."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.