Americans should be 'outraged' over Biden's immigration actions, 'dismantling' ICE: Maryland sheriff

A Maryland sheriff warned of President Joe Biden’s immigration actions on Monday, arguing that "Americans will not be safe" and "immigrant communities will not be safe."

"These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime [and] gangs infiltrating this country," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Jenkins also said Americans should be "outraged" at Biden for his immigration actions, arguing that the president has "dismantled ICE" by "basically telling the agents to stand down."

Jenkins made the comments reacting to an interview by an unnamed official who told The Washington Post on Sunday that the Biden administration "abolished ICE without abolishing ICE."

"The pendulum swing is so extreme," the official continued. "It literally feels like we've gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing."

U.S. immigration authorities will revise their approach to arrests and deportations under President Biden, according to Homeland Security officials.

"U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently rescinded two 2018 policy memos related to the issuance of Notices to Appear when processing requests for immigration benefits," USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said Sunday. "The agency was directed to rescind the relevant policy in a [Department of Homeland Security] memo issued Jan. 20."

That’s the day Biden was inaugurated – and when he signed a slew of executive orders, some of which rolled back parts of former President Trump’s immigration policy. He strengthened protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and halted work on the border wall.

The DHS change took effect Feb. 1 and attempted to place a 100-day halt on removals except under certain circumstances – before a judge shut down the policy.

The change in guidance is aimed at encouraging noncitizens to submit filings to immigration officials without fear of being immediately deported.

"There will be no enforcement," Jenkins warned.

Additionally, ICE officers will soon be given new guidance that will lead to fewer arrests and deportations while using more resources for national security issues, suspects in sex crimes, gang members, felons and recent arrivals, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The policy change would mean officers no longer seek deportations for immigrants convicted of drunk driving and assault and will weaken ICE’s ability to arrest wanted immigrants at correctional facilities.

ICE would cease to pursue deportations of convicted drug criminals, DUI drivers, low-level assaulters, fraudsters and thieves, according to a memo from acting director Tae Johnson obtained by the Washington Post.

"One thing that's always considered in the deportations are the criminal histories so regardless of the felony, regardless of the event, the crime these people are going to roam our streets with impunity," Jenkins warned. "It’s absolutely ridiculous."

Host Steve Doocy asked Jenkins why he believes Biden is doing this.

He responded that he believes part of the reason is because the administration is "angry at President Trump."

"All of the strides that he made in stronger immigration enforcement over the past four years, they're totally being undone and dismantled," Jenkins continued.

