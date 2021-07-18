Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden poses with ice cream cone on 'national ice cream day'

Biden has previously said how much he loves ice cream

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
President Joe Biden on Sunday celebrated national ice cream day by posting an image of himself grabbing a large cone and posing for a selfie.

The president posted the picture on Twitter with the caption "Happy National Ice Cream Day, folks."

Biden has made it clear that he is a fan of the sweet treat, joking during a speech in 2016 at Jeni’s Ice Cream factory about how much he consumes.

"My name is Joe Biden and I love ice cream," the then-vice president said as he kicked off his remarks. "You all think I’m kidding – I’m not."

Cornell University developed a Joe Biden flavor in 2017 when he gave the convocation address at the school, called "Big Red, White & Biden." The flavor was vanilla with chunks of chocolate, which is said to be the president’s favorite.

