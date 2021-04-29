Biden heckled in Georgia over private detention centers

President Biden on Thursday was interrupted as he began a rally in Georgia by protesters heckling him about private detention centers.

Shortly after Biden was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden, people in the crowd began shouting "end detention now," interrupting the president’s remarks.

He attempted to continue, before saying "I agree with you" and explaining to other members of the crowd that the individuals shouting were referring to private detention centers

"I’m working on it man, give me another five days," Biden eventually responded, which drew cheers and beeps from the crowd, who were in their vehicles at the drive-in rally. "There should be no private prisons, period."

Biden added that his administration was working to close all private detention centers.

BIDEN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS DRAWS JUST 22.6 MILLION VIEWERS, LESS THAN HALF OF TRUMP'S AUDIENCE IN 2017

In January, Biden signed an executive order that ended federal use of private prisons.

Democrats acknowledged the move as an important first step, but many progressives have pushed for more action.

Opponents of private, for-profit detention centers allege that the institutions are linked with racial injustice and perpetuate mass incarcerations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Another member in the crowd on Thursday held a sign that read "Abolish ICE," which is also an idea favored by progressive members of the Democratic Party.