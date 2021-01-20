Biden has not had contact with Trump ahead of inauguration, aide says

President Trump departed the White House for the last time Wednesday morning but he has not had any contact with President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn in by midday in front of the Capitol.

"He has not. No," Kate Bedingfield, the incoming White House communications director said Wednesday on "Good Morning America," when asked about any communication between Biden and Trump.

Inauguration Day comes amidst a flurry of heightened security protocols after riots at the Capitol earlier this month sent shockwaves throughout Washington, D.C., and raised grave concerns about imminent threats of violence against Biden, lawmakers and other officials.

Trump for weeks decried the results of the presidential election, insisting there was widespread voter fraud and encouraging several Republican allies in Congress to vote against certifying Biden's win.

After the riots and lambasting from both sides of the aisle about Trump's rhetoric, which riled up his supporters to storm the Capitol, he eventually conceded to Biden.

In his farewell address late Tuesday night, Trump did not mention Biden by name and will skip the inauguration altogether on Wednesday, breaking with tradition and becoming the first president in more than 100 years to not attend the ceremonious peaceful transfer of power.

Instead, Trump will depart the White House without meeting Biden before heading to Joint Base Andrews for a farewell event. He will then fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and land before Biden is sworn in.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend Biden's inauguration ceremony along with a large number of congressional lawmakers and other elected officials.

It's yet to be seen if Trump will leave a note for the incoming president at the White House.