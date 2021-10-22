Expand / Collapse search
Biden has lost more approval at start of term than any other president since World War II, poll finds

Biden's support has dropped over 11 points since Q1

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Polling shows that President Joe Biden has suffered a larger approval rating drop at the start of his term than any president since World War II.

New polling from Gallup shows that Biden’s approval rating dropped from 56% in Q1 to 44.7% in Q3 which represents an 11.3% drop that has not been experienced by any president since World War II.

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMMY BRUCE SLAMS BIDEN'S 'SHOCKING' CNN TOWN HALL: 'IT'S AS THOUGH HE DOESN'T KNOW HE'S PRESIDENT'

"This 11-point decline is larger than any prior president registered between his first and third quarters, although it is similar to those for the last three Democratic presidents -- Barack Obama (10 points), Clinton (seven points) and Carter (nine points)," Gallup reported.

The polling results are based on data collected from October 1 through October 19.

Biden’s approval rating started to significantly drop over the summer as the nation continues to battle through the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place by elected officials, including Biden who has faced widespread criticism for imposing federal vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden attends the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden attended the memorial's dedication ceremony in 2011 with then President Barack Obama who delivered the keynote address. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GOP CONGRESSMAN ENDS FLOOR SPEECH WITH 'LET'S GO, BRANDON'

The president’s approval fell even further in September after his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and left Americans behind, despite promises from his administration that wouldn’t occur.

Additionally, Democrats in Congress have failed to advance Biden’s infrastructure and spending agenda, further exacerbating his approval rating struggles.

President Joe Biden holds his face mask and waves as he exits Air Force One at Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden is also severely under water when it comes to how Republicans view him, with only 4% of Republicans polled saying they approve of the job he’s done and 94% disapproving. Conversely, 92% of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing and 6% disapprove.

The 88% partisan gap in job approval is the highest since Biden took office. Biden campaigned on uniting the country.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

