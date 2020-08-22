Campus Reform's Cabot Phillips on Biden's young voters: 'I do think right now they feel pandered to'

Young voters told Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Cabot Phillips they don't feel Joe Biden is the real leader of the Democratic Party.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with co-host Jedediah Bila, Phillips said students he recently spoke with on campus are "disillusioned" with the Biden campaign.

TUCKER COMPARES BIDEN NOMINATION TO THE 'LAST KID PICKED FOR KICKBALL' BECOMING 'CAPTAIN OF THE TEAM'

"I do question the enthusiasm levels of Biden's younger supporters, and I do think right now they feel pandered to," Phillips said. "They don't feel like he is really supporting what they want."

He said he feels like the younger generation has been robbed of thinking critically when it comes to politics.

BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET LOSES OUT TO BRANDY FOR PEOPLE COVER AFTER MAGAZINE LANDS FIRST DEM TICKET INTERVIEW

"They are told you have to support leftist ideas. You can't even ask questions about conservative ideas. They automatically support the Democrat liberal candidates, they want to show everyone else that they are on board with that," Phillips explained. "That's dangerous and that will have an impact on the polling and the election in 2020."

He had also said during the interview: "Well, we had a similar video where we asked young people about Kamala Harris and one of the most common things that kept coming up was her law enforcement background."

In a separate video for Campus Reform, a number of college students said they didn't like a 2014 quote from Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, when she referred to 18- to 24-year-olds as "stupid."

"You have to take into account the irony, here, of the Democrat Party embracing this anti-cop rhetoric, embracing this idea of defunding the police and that all cops are terrible people and then they have someone in Kamala Harris on the ticket who spent a lifetime in criminal justice reform, many times unfairly sentencing young people that these same people would now look at as this terrible person because she's in law enforcement," Phillips said.

"So it is interesting to see that dynamic, and a lot of young people we've spoken to on campuses around the country have not been thrilled by the pick and they feel a pressure to support it, though. That's another element that's here."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Most of the students in the video guessed that the quote was from President Trump and said they would not vote for someone like that.

One student said he was "a little bit surprised" when it was revealed Harris actually said it, but others said they were "not surprised" given her track record on law enforcement.

When asked if her comments would affect their view on the Democratic ticket, one student responded: "I mean it does, but, like I said, there’s no way I’m voting for Trump.”