Biden gets boost from Wisconsin recount that cost Trump $3M

President-elect Joe Biden picked up 132 more votes after an election recount in Milwaukee County, among the two places in Wisconsin that President Trump spent $3 million to force a recount.

In Dane County, another Democratic stronghold, votes are still being tallied in a count expected to last into the weekend, but Trump has gained 68 votes over Biden so far.

Trump is gearing up for yet another legal battle, this time to toss tens of thousands of ballots in the state that Biden clinched by nearly 20,600 votes, with margins in Milwaukee and Dane counties about 2-to-1 for the Democrat.

The Milwaukee County vote totals increased for both candidates after election officials found several hundred uncounted ballots earlier this week. Claire Woodall-Vogg, the chief election official for the city of Milwaukee, attributed it to “human error.”

“I promised this would be a transparent and fair process, and it was,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said.

The deadline to certify the votes, which will be done by the Democratic chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission, is Tuesday, but the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, a conservative group, has filed a lawsuit against election officials, seeking to block the process.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys have targeted absentee ballots in which voters identified themselves as “indefinitely confined," allowing them to cast an absentee ballot without showing a photo ID; ballots that have a certification envelope with two different ink colors, indicating a poll worker may have helped complete it; and absentee ballots that don't have a separate written record for the request, such as in-person absentee ballots.

Election officials have tallied those ballots during the recount but marked them as exhibits at the request of the Trump campaign.

Trump’s campaign challenges have failed in courts elsewhere, with experts widely concurring that there's no proof of GOP claims of widespread voter fraud. Legal efforts to date have been unsuccessful in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.