Biden gaffe: President calls Michigan’s Whitmer ‘Jennifer’ at White House event, report says

Governor who?

In 2020, when Joe Biden was running for president, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was reportedly close to becoming Biden’s running mate.

On Wednesday at the White House, Biden couldn’t remember her name.

The president referred to the Democrat as "Jennifer," according to a report.

WHITE HOUSE APPEARS TO SCRUB BIDEN GAFFE FROM TRANSCRIPT AFTER CALLING AFGHAN PRESIDENT WRONG NAME

"Thank you, Jennifer, for what you’ve done," Biden told Whitmer during an online meeting about the Democrats’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to the Detroit Free Press. Biden was returning a compliment after Whitmer had thanked him for leading the effort to get the bill passed, the report said.

Earlier this month, Biden only pretended to forget the name of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, referring to him as "Governor who?" after DeSantis criticized Biden over possible federal mandates on the coronavirus.

It wasn’t the first time Whitmer had been called "Jennifer" at a public event, the Free Press reported.

When Whitmer was running for governor in 2018, her Republican opponent, former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, had gotten her name wrong during a debate – and Whitmer didn’t like it, the report said.

"Learn my name," Whitmer snapped at Schuette, according to the report.

Both Schuette and Biden may have temporarily confused Whitmer with Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat who served as Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2011, the Free Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Granholm now serves in Biden’s cabinet, as energy secretary.

Earlier in 2020, Whitmer also took offense when then-President Trump seemed to forget Whitmer’s name, calling her instead, "that woman from Michigan."

Whitmer retaliated in part by wearing a "That Woman From Michigan" shirt during an appearance on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show."