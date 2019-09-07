Joe Biden makes unfortunate ‘Freudian slip’ as he targets ‘Donald Hump’

It’s a line former vice president Joe Biden uses repeatedly on the campaign trail as he jabs at the man he hopes to replace in the White House, President Trump.

But as the front-runner in the Democratic nomination race addressed thousands of party activists at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual convention, he had what he termed a ‘Freudian slip’

BIDEN CALLS ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST 'KIDDO' AS HE DEFENDS FUNDRAISER WITH FOSSIL FUEL COMPANY CO-FOUNDER

“We cannot and I will not let this man be re-elected president of the United States,” Biden said. of Trump. “Limited to four years, I believe history will look at the presidency as an aberrate moment in time.”

“If Donald Hump, Donald Trump, Freudian slip,” he emphasized, to cheers.

Biden corrected himself and delivered the line again, saying “if Donald Trump is re-elected, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

The former vice president has made a number of high profile gaffes the past couple of months which have gone viral and grabbed headlines. One came during his previous trip to the first-in-the-nation primary state, when Biden mistakenly said he was in neighboring Vermont. And the previous day, he mixed up numerous facts when telling the story of pinning a medal on a soldier during a trip to Afghanistan.

ALEXROD CLAIMS BIDEN 'SERIALLY DISTORTING RECORD

Biden’s campaign has dismissed the verbal slip-ups as part of a national press narrative but they appeared to have raised enough concerns that some allies of the former vice president reportedly suggested he scale back the number of events he did on the campaign trail.

The former vice president – who’s made electability one of his top selling points as he battles for the Democratic nomination - spent much of his address to the audience in New Hampshire targeting Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Repeating a line he uses often on the campaign trail, Biden said Trump “lacks the moral authority to lead…This president has more in common with George Wallace than George Washington.”