Concha on media coverage of Biden injury: If it was Trump, they would have 'screamed' about transparency

The mainstream media would not have covered President Trump the same as President-elect Joe Biden's foot injury, Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued Tuesday.

Biden's team said the 78-year-old twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major and would be examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution," but reporters were not able to see the president-elect enter the doctor's office, despite multiple requests.

"If this happened with Trump and 24 hours was wasted in terms of telling the press and not even allowing the press to see Trump enter the facility where he's being treated, journalists would run out of soapboxes to scream about press freedom and transparency," Concha told "Fox & Friends."

Looking back at the Obama-Biden administration and the Biden team's delay in releasing his health update to the press, the media opinion columnist for The Hill said the nation can expect "very few press conferences, very little transparency."

CNN fawned over how transparent the Biden transition team was with the hairline fracture.

"I took a lot of comfort in something pretty small, like the size of a pinky toe bone. When Biden hurt his foot, I appreciated it. Why? Because I'm a sadist? No, because we just got the straight truth about it. No lie. No deny. Just he was out playing with his dog," CNN host Chris Cuomo said. "So why is it a big deal for me? 'Cuz there was no B.S. There was no blocking us from the reason that Trump was rushed to a hospital ... Just the truth."

Concha mocked Cuomo for breaking his own quarantine when he was COVID-19 positive while suffering a fever and confronting a 60-year-old man on the street: "So, yeah, that's the guy who should be lecturing about truth."

On Monday, Andrea Mitchell pointed out that it "wasn't until Sunday" that the White House press pool found out Biden was "going somewhere," which ended up being a visit to the doctor. She suggested it should not have taken so long for the public to find out.

"They weren’t as forthcoming as you would hope they would be with the press pool that’s supposed to cover him," the NBC News correspondent said.

However, Concha notes, Mitchell was slammed online by the left for even questioning the Biden team's transparency.

"When you break your foot, that's an immediate pain injury because the minute you take a step, you feel it. So why wait to go to the doctor for 24 hours?" Concha asked. "The bottom line is we just don't know exactly how this happened, and the fact they waited 24 hours is something to see."

"CBS Sunday Morning," in an exclusive story, reported that the Bidens will be bringing a cat to the White House along with their two German shepherds.

"Compare that to the New York Times last year that literally had this headline: 'Why President Trump hates your dog,'" Concha said. "That's all you really need to know."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.