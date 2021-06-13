Biden, first lady join Queen for tea at Windsor Castle

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Biden traveled to the United Kingdom for the G-7 summit this weekend involving leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and, of course, the U.S.

The Queen wore a pink ensemble to greet the Bidens on the sunny June afternoon. The first lady wore a baby blue blazer and skirt.

The meeting was full of pomp as members of the Honor Guard presented themselves to the Queen and the Bidens. President Biden accompanied the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honor, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Guard of Honor.

Making one of her few public appearances since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II proved she hasn't lost her humor while rubbing shoulders with world leaders at a G-7 reception on Friday.

The three-day summit began on Friday and ran through Sunday in the United Kingdom . Friday's reception at the Eden Project, a botanical garden home to the world's largest indoor rainforest, was hosted by the 95-year-old reigning monarch.

The queen broke the ice during a photo-op alongside political figures including Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sitting center stage as cameras flashed, Queen Elizabeth II quipped, "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying it?" provoking laughter from the politicians.

"Yes," Johnson responded. "We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."

This is not Biden's first time meeting the queen. When he was a senator, Biden traveled to the U.K. in November 1982 for a meeting of the British-American Parliamentary Group and participated in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News' Patrick Ward and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.