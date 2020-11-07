Biden family joins president-elect on victory speech stage, Hunter included

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory speech Saturday night, he said his family would be present for the event, raising questions about whether that included his son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine provided frequent fodder on the campaign trail as allies of President Trump tried to link the former vice president to allegations about his son's business dealings.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Biden spoke on the stage, but the incoming president thanked his entire family, Hunter included, for their support during the 2020 race.

“I would not be here with the love and tireless support of my wife, Jill, and my son, Hunter, and Ashley, my daughter, and all our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family,” Biden said during the speech.

Family was a theme that the president-elect hammered home during his remarks.

“Kamala [Harris], Doug [Emhoff, her husband], like it or not, you’re family,” Biden added a few moments later. “You’ve become an honorary Biden. There’s no way out.

After Biden’s remarks, Jill Biden, the incoming first lady, joined her husband in front of the crowd.

A few moments later, more family members joined the stage, including Hunter Biden, who was holding a baby in his arms. Harris and Emhoff joined as well.

The child Hunter Biden fathered out of wedlock with an Arkansas dancer named Lunden Alexis Roberts in 2018 was not present.

The younger Biden initially denied being the father of Roberts' child, who was born in August 2018, but after a DNA test, the court ruled that he is the biological and legal father. He since agreed to pay an undisclosed monthly child support payment to Roberts.

