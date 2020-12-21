Biden economic adviser criticized GOP immigration posturing as 'xenophobic, race-baiting'

President-Elect Joe Biden tapped Joelle Gamble to serve as an economic adviser in his incoming administration, and while Gamble will focus on rebuilding the U.S. economy, she appears to be no fan of some Republican-sponsored immigration policies.

Gamble has been outspokenly critical of GOP-sponsored immigration policies on a few occasions, characterizing some as "xenophobic" in a 2015 Twitter post that appeared to be a response to comments made during the first GOP debate of the 2016 election, which was sponsored by Fox News and Facebook.

During the debate, Trump claimed that immigration was "not a subject that was on anybody's mind until I brought it up at my announcement," presumably referring to his sought-after border wall between the United States and Mexico.

During the same debate, Trump accused Mexico of sending the "bad ones," referring to criminals and drug dealers, into the United States.

Gamble, who will join Biden’s National Economic Council, tweeted in Oct. 2015 that she was "disturbed" by how much Trump had thought about the border wall.

Gamble has served as a principal on the reimagining capitalism team at Omidyar Network. She has also completed work on international economic priorities with the U.S. Treasury Department.