Biden expected to announce dramatic increase in refugee admissions

President Biden on Thursday is expected to announce a dramatic increase in the number of admissions of refugees into the U.S. -- the latest significant shift in immigration policy in his administration.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will be announcing orders, including "to build up a more robust capacity for the United States to accept refugees from around the world."

Biden had promised to increase the number of refugees the U.S. brings in each year from 15,000 to 125,000. The Associated Press reports that Biden will fulfill that promise, which would increase the cap to more than eight times the level it is now.

That number would be higher than that under President Barack Obama by 15,000.

The outlet reports that the 125,000 figure will be for the budget year beginning in October, and the administration is required to consult Congress before making the determination.

He is also expected to do away with the narrower categories of eligibility that were formed under President Donald Trump and replace them with a long-standing referral system by the U.N.

It marks the latest in a number of sweeping reforms to immigration by Biden that largely reverse the policies of his predecessor.

He has so far stopped construction of the wall at the southern border, moved to strengthen protections for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), set up a task force to reunify migrant families separated in the U.S., and has proposed an immigration bill to give a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

His Department of Homeland Security has also moved to place a 100-day pause on deportations, but that has been blocked due to a legal challenge from Texas.

