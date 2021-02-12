Janice Dean: Gov. Cuomo's 'cover-up' of nursing home deaths 'atrocious,' DOJ must investigate

Janice Dean called on President Joe Biden to reopen the DOJ probe into Gov. Cuomo and "get it done," after news broke that the governor’s aide admitted to covering up the number of coronavirus deaths within nursing homes.

The Fox News senior meteorologist criticized Biden and democratic lawmakers for "patting themselves on the back" and "protecting" Cuomo during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"This needs to be an investigation," Dean said. "We need the full law on this and I heard that President Biden has dismissed the DOJ lawsuit, so you know what I’m gonna keep crying from the mountaintops."

Dean asserted that she has never spoken out about a political topic before, said that despite being grateful to those who broke the story and want "justice," the story did not get the coverage she would have liked to have seen across the media industry.

Dean who lost both of her in-law parents to COVID-19 in nursing home facilities said Cuomo’s actions are "atrocious" and that he and anyone involved in the cover-up need to be "punished to the full extent of the law."

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attempted to walk back an earlier admission that the state withheld COVID-19 nursing home death data on purpose, insisting Friday that the governor's office was "comprehensive and transparent" in responding to records requests from the Trump administration's Justice Department.

On a phone call with New York's Democratic lawmakers on Thursday, DeRosa reportedly said that the Cuomo administration feared the data about COVID-19 deaths could "be used against us" by the Justice Department in the midst of its federal probe initiated against four states regarding nursing home deaths, including New York.

"We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation," DeRosa told the lawmakers, according to the New York Post, which first reported the information.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran and the New York Post contributed to this report.