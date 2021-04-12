Expand / Collapse search
Biden's dog Major to undergo 'additional training' to help adjust to White House life after biting people

Major bit two people in March on separate occasions

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The younger Biden family dog, Major, will undergo "additional training" as he tries to adjust to life in the White House, a  spokesperson told Fox News.   

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa said that Major would be going "off-site" for his training.

"The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, D.C. area, and it is expected to last a few weeks," LaRosa said.

The Bidens' dog Major is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Major, a German Shepherd, has grabbed headlines on a couple of unfortunate occasions since the Biden family moved into the White House.

The dog has bitten employees on two occasions: once, Major bit a Secret Service employee, and the second time he "nipped" at an employee on the South Lawn.

BIDEN WH 'TENSION' TO BLAME FOR MAJOR GETTING AGITATED, DOG EXPERT SAYS

Washington, D.C. observes strict dog bite laws: the "one-bite rule" dictates that "if the dog bites someone after it has already shown it will bite someone, then there is presumed negligence on the owner of the dog."

Both incidents occurred in March.

President Biden's pet, a German Shepard dog named Major, is walked on a leash by the South Portico of the White House minutes before the president departs for travel to Ohio from the White House in Washington, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to the first instance as "minor."

Davis Cooper, a personal injury lawyer suggested that Major may have needed complete isolation until he could be determined safe to be around other people.

ON NATIONAL PET DAY, ANDREW YANG REMEMBERS DOG HE GAVE AWAY

"I believe it's their duty to protect people from their dog," Cooper told Fox News.  

"Typically homeowners insurance covers dog bite injury, and it's weird — I don't know what kind of homeowners insurance comes with the White House," he added.

An aide walks the Bidens' dog Major on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Major is a rescue dog and was sent back to the Biden family home after the first bite. The Biden family adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

The Biden family also owns an older German Shepherd named Champ, which they bought after former President Barack Obama won the 2008 election. 

