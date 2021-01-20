Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Biden ditches military flags as part of Oval Office makeover

One other notable item that Biden ditched is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
President Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday, and with new presidents come new White House decorations – especially in the commander-in-chief’s official workplace.

And so it’s no surprise that staffers have moved around a lot of things, from artwork to the carpeting inside the Oval Office.

One change the Biden administration made was to remove the military flags that had been on display during Donald Trump’s term in office.

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

The absent flags were first reported in the Washington Post Wednesday evening. Trump kept them near his left side against the window for years.

BIDEN'S NEW PRESIDENTIAL LICENSE PLATES MAKE SUBTLE CALL FOR DC STATEHOOD

New photos of Biden’s makeover show they’ve been removed.

Most modern presidents, but not all, have displayed only two flags behind the Resolute Desk – the American flag and the presidential seal, according to the Atlantic.

Archival photos show former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon had displayed military battle flags in the office.

US President Donald Trump, with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L), Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett (R) and US Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor CMSgt Roger Towberman, attend presentation of the US Space Force Flag and the signing of Armed Forces Day Proclamation on May 15, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump, with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L), Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett (R) and US Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor CMSgt Roger Towberman, attend presentation of the US Space Force Flag and the signing of Armed Forces Day Proclamation on May 15, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a five-star general during World War II, acknowledged his background by planting just the Army flag across from the desk.

One other notable item that Biden ditched is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who was the first Democrat to hold the office but has been criticized recently for ties to slavery and the oppression of Native Americans.

In general, the Oval Office "has changed very little except in its furnishings" since 1934, according to the White House Museum.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

