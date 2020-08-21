Ben Shapiro: Joe Biden's DNC speech 'surpassed' expectations but he will have to face 'live human' soon

Ben Shapiro told "Fox & Friends" Friday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had to be "alive" and "string together a sentence" in his Democratic National Convention address, which he "met with ease" Thursday night.

"It was a pretty good showing for Biden," the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" said, "but the problem for Biden is that sometime between now and the election he will have to face another live human being asking him a question."

The author of "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" alluded to the presidential debates with President Trump and interviews with journalists asking him "what he means to do, politically speaking, to change the sort of trajectory that we are on as opposed to vague generalities about orange man being bad."

Biden was chosen in the primary because he was not Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Shapiro notes, but he could be a "Trojan horse" for "leftist policy positions" pushed at the DNC.

Shapiro said Biden sounded like a "Democrat from 1964" who hijacked "Obama's message from 2004 and 2008, not Barack Obama's message of 2020," while Democrats spoke for four nights "that we are on the verge of fascism and America is systemically racist, that America's foundations are problematic."

"That was a pretty jarring change in pace," he said.

But the "big problem" for Democrats, Shapiro said, is that they didn't mention the threat of China, the rioting and looting in major cities, or the millions of jobs lost due to Democratic governors shutting down businesses, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats are going to have to answer for those issues and more, Shapiro said, while they showed "the only thing that matters is they don't like Donald Trump's tweeting."

"I don't think that President Trump is going to leave those stones unturned at the RNC," Shapiro said. "I think that he's going to play footage from Portland and Seattle and Chicago and D.C. and New York and L.A. on a loop. I think he should."