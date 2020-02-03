Biden seen delivering pizzas to campaign volunteers, staff on Iowa caucus day

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he “feels good” ahead of the Iowa caucuses -- so good, he’s delivering pizzas to his campaign field offices.

Biden on Monday was seen walking into his campaign’s Des Moines’ field office carrying two large pizzas.

“Gotta feed the troops,” he said, wearing his signature aviator sunglasses and smiling.

Asked whether he was going to win in the first primary contest, he said: “I hope so! Feel good.”

A Biden campaign spokesperson told Fox News that the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, delivered four pizzas: two cheese pizzas and two pepperoni pizzas from Gusto Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa.

The spokesman told Fox News that Biden introduced his granddaughters to his campaign volunteers and staff and thanked them for “all the amazing work they’re doing.”