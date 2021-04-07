Biden to nominate gun control backer David Chipman to head ATF: WH official

President Biden is expected to nominate David Chipman, an advocate of greater gun control, to serve as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a White House official confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Chipman served as an ATF special agent for 25 years and was named Special Agent in Charge of the bureau’s Firearms Program.

Chipman also received an award from the Attorney General’s office for his efforts aimed at preventing gun homicides in targeted U.S. cities, according to his bio as a member of the gun safety group started by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. At Giffords, Chipman served as an expert on "ghost guns" and assault weapons.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON GUN CONTROL THURSDAY

In an op-ed he penned in The Roanoke Times last year, Chipman described himself as a "proud gun owner" who has sometimes been "mischaracterized as a gun grabber." Chipman noted that he supports gun safety regulations that would "save lives" but wouldn’t take guns away from law-abiding citizens.

"I am a proud and responsible gun owner, as are millions of Virginians," Chipman wrote. "I am also permitted to carry a concealed handgun. I am not afraid of lawmakers in Richmond passing laws to make it harder for criminals to get guns. In fact, I’m part of the majority who demand it."

ATF is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice that strives to safeguard the public from criminial organizations and activity, including the illegal use and trafficking of firearms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As previously reported by Fox News, Biden is expected to announce gun control measures on Thursday following three recent mass shootings.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to go into details on Wednesday, but Politico reported that the president is preparing an executive order.

A White House official told Fox News that not all of the measures will be executive actions.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy contributed to this report.