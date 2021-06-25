Biden criticized for using woke term 'Latinx' in comments about 'equity' in COVID-19 vaccinations

President Biden came under criticism this week for using the woke term "Latinx" in his comments about COVID-19 vaccination "equity."

The president spoke about "equity" in the coronavirus vaccination efforts and the importance of getting vaccinated in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. He also touched on the government’s trouble with encouraging "Latinx" people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, claiming their fear of deportation is stopping them from getting shots.

"It's awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated," Biden said in his speech. "Why? They're worried they'll be vaccinated and deported."

WHITE HOUSE TO NARROWLY MISS 70% COVID VACCINATION GOAL BY JULY 4

The president's comments caught fire online, with people slamming Biden for both his comments and for specifically using the gender-neutral term "Latinx," which over 90% of Latinos do not like, according to a study by the Houston Chronicle. In addition, according a 2020 Pew Research Center report, only 3% of adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino say they use it to describe themselves and only 23% have heard of the term at all.

"Why is Joe Biden calling Latinos ‘Latinx’?" reporter Alana Mastrangelo wrote. "And why does he assume every Latino is an illegal immigrant?"

California Republican congressional candidate Buzz Patterson strongly criticized the president’s use of the term "Latinx" in a Tweet.

Reporter Jerry Dunleavy emphasized that a vast minority of Latinos actually use the term "Latinx" and also pointed out that Biden had also mixed up the legendary Tuskegee Airmen with the victims of the horrific Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment in his speech.

BIDEN AGAIN PRAISES LATINO DIVERSITY AS BEING ‘UNLIKE THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY’

Other users on Twitter were quick to blast Biden for his remarks.

Biden’s speech comes as the White House is projected to narrowly miss the goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults aged 27 and up before Independence Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A White House official told Fox News on Tuesday that the administration is "on track" to hit the vaccine milestone, but it won’t be happening until after July 4.

The White House did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the criticism of Biden’s speech.