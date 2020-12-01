Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says coronavirus relief package during lame-duck period likely 'just a start'

Lawmakers have just days to reach an agreement on additional relief

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
close
Press had ‘very little interest’ in scrutinizing Biden during campaign: ConchaVideo

Press had ‘very little interest’ in scrutinizing Biden during campaign: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses media treatment of the president-elect on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

President-elect Joe Biden signaled Tuesday that he would support additional COVID-19 relief beyond any aid package Congress could pass before the end of the year.

“Right now, the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent needs,” Biden told reporters in Delaware. “But any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be, at best, just a start.”

CELEBRITIES RIP CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM OVER CORONAVIRUS THANKSGIVING RULES

Biden added that his transition team was “already working” on additional relief measures to be proposed in the next session of Congress. The Biden-Harris team established a task force to combat the coronavirus pandemic following his inauguration next month.

News of Biden’s injury was slow to come outVideo

Negotiations on additional COVID-19 relief have stalled for months in Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders support a multi-trillion-dollar package with aid for state and local governments, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top Republicans have called for a “skinny” package with targeted relief measures aimed at businesses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced a proposal for a $908 billion relief package that would provide aid for local governments as well as liability protections for businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Lawmakers have just days to reach an agreement on additional relief before Congress closes for the year.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election