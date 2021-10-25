Expand / Collapse search
Biden coughs into hand, proceeds to shake hands with public while maskless

Biden mingled without a mask less than a week after one of his Cabinet members tested positive for COVID-19

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

President Biden coughed into his hand following a Monday speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

The incident comes less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president.

Last Tuesday, a fully vaccinated Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-travel protocols.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas looks on during a conference as part of the High Level Security Dialogue at SRE Building on October 08, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.  (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Three days earlier, Mayorkas had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks.

BIDENS CAUGHT VIOLATING DC MASK MANDATE AT POSH GEORGETOWN RESTAURANT

"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice," DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said at the time.

Oct. 16, 2021: President Biden and officials including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attend the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol. (DHS Photo/Benjamin Applebaum)

Earlier this month, the president and first lady stoked controversy when they were caught walking without a mask through Fiola Mare, a ritzy Italian seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., where all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off a question about the incident, saying people should pay attention to the president’s policies and "not overly focus on moments in time."

The White House did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

