Biden considering Buttigieg for China ambassador: report

President-elect Biden reportedly might choose his old primary opponent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to serve as ambassador to China.

Buttigieg, 38, who offered detailed proposals on foreign policy as a presidential candidate, was reportedly under consideration for U.N. ambassador, but Biden passed on him for this, according to Axios.

The Beijing post usually goes to experienced politicians due to its high-profile nature.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO NAME MARCIA FUDGE AS HUD SECRETARY

Many believe Buttigieg will run for the presidency again, and the ambassadorship could give the Chinese a chance to get to know the former mayor. His name remains under consideration for some domestic leadership positions as well, Axios reported.

Buttigieg’s name has been floated for Transportation or Commerce, but he’s reportedly signaled interest in the foreign policy or national security realm, sources say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg was one of the first former Democratic candidates to endorse Biden after the South Carolina primary. After that, Biden said of Buttigieg: "I don't think I've ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau. I know that may not mean much to most people, but, to me, it's the highest compliment I can give any man or woman."