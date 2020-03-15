Biden commits to naming female running mate, if nominated

Joe Biden announced Sunday that if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, he’ll choose a woman as his running mate.

The former vice president committed for the first time to pick a female running mate during the Democratic primary debate Sunday night.

"I would pick a woman to be my vice president," Biden said, while also committing to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

"My running mate will be a woman," his campaign tweeted moments afterward.

Prior to the debate, Biden had said that he would consider choosing a woman to serve as the vice presidential nominee.

Biden’s rival for the nomination – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – wouldn’t firmly commit to naming a female as his vice presidential nominee.

Asked by the debate moderators if he’d also choose a woman as his running mate, Sanders answered: “In all likelihood, I will.”

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – the last major female Democratic presidential candidate – dropped out of the race earlier this month, there’s been a rising chorus of calls that either Biden or Sanders name a woman as their running mate.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remains in the race, but has no realistic chance of winning the nomination.