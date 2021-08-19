Biden suggests 'chaos' in Afghanistan withdrawal was inevitable despite predicting no 'Saigon' moment in July

President Biden denied that his administration made any mistakes in how it has handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, even as the Taliban has swiftly taken over the country and Americans and their allies have scrambled to escape.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden insisted that no matter what, the situation would have turned into a mess.

BIDEN SAYS ‘NO ONE’S BEING KILLED' IN AFGHANISTAN, CAN'T ‘RECALL’ ADVISERS TELLING HIM TO DELAY WITHDRAWAL

"No," Biden said when asked if it could have been handled better or if the administration made any mistakes. "The idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

The interview was given just over a month after Biden made it clear that he did not anticipate the developments of the past week. On July 8, the president confidently stated that the Taliban was not capable enough to force a situation in which Americans in Afghanistan would have to be evacuated out of the U.S. embassy like they were in Vietnam.

BIDEN ADMIN MOVED TO DISMANTLE PROTECTIONS FOR CITIZENS TRAPPED OVERSEAS MONTHS BEFORE KABUL'S FALL: REPORT

"There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of [an] embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," Biden stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roughly a month later, that is exactly what happened, with thousands of Americans and allies still trying to get out.