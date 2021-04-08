Biden challenged over claims about background checks at gun shows

President Biden received immediate backlash on Thursday after a remark describing the purchasing of firearms at gun shows.

The president stated that a person could purchase "whatever you want" when it comes to guns without a background check if they are at a gun show.

"Most people don't know it, you walk into a store and you buy a gun, you have a background check. But you go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want and no background check," he said.

Biden's comment appeared to be a misstatement of what is commonly described by Democrats as the "gun show loophole" around background checks. In reality, federally licensed vendors have to conduct background checks regardless of whether they are selling guns out of a store or at a show.

The "loophole" really applies to private sellers. Indiviuals are permitted to sell guns to other individuals without conducting background checks, regardless of where the sale takes place. These sales often take place at gun shows, as gun owners can sell there or use the events convenient and secure meeting points for the parties involved.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Biden out for the error.

"Joe Biden is either lying, never bought a gun at a gun show, or both," Meadows tweeted.

Meadows was part of a chorus of criticism firing back at Biden's remarks.

When asked about this during a press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded with Biden's position, which is that "background checks are something that should be universal."

Biden's statement came during an address in which he announced several planned executive actions on gun control. These included requiring serial numbers on kits for homemade "ghost guns" so they can be traced, a required fee and submission of identifying information for purchasers of stabilizing braces for pistols -- as is currently required for silencers -- and a national red flag law that would allow police or family members to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person's guns if they pose a danger to themselves or others.