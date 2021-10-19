Biden CBP pick agrees with GOP senator that migrants should be vaccinated before entering US

Chris Magnus, President Biden's nominee to be the next head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agreed that having tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border during a pandemic poses a public health concern, and he expressed support for requiring coronavirus vaccinations to enter the country.

Magnus, a former paramedic, sat for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., asked why migrants were not being vaccinated before being released into the U.S., especially given that federal workers are required to get shots.

BIDEN CBP PICK CHRIS MAGNUS FACED CLAIMS HE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST BLACK OFFICERS, MADE RACIST JOKES

"Actually I think any of those individuals – migrants coming into the country – should be immunized," Magnus said.

Cassidy pressed on whether those people should be required to be immunized in order to be allowed in. Magnus said "that's something I definitely want to explore," and that "it seems reasonable to me."

BIDEN'S CBP NOMINEE DEFENDED SANCTUARY CITIES, CRITICIZED POLICE WORKING WITH IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES

Magnus also said during the hearing that he supports continuing the use of Title 42 to expel migrants who came from countries where COVID-19 is present.

"As a paramedic for 10 years, public health has always been one of my top concerns," he said.

When asked about his view on humanitarian exceptions to Title 42, Magnus admitted that he is not well versed in them and would have to become better informed before answering the question.