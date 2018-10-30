Biden, stumping for Dems, says he's 'sick and tired' of Trump White House

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is “sick and tired” of the Trump administration during a fiery speech Tuesday stumping for Democratic Party candidates in Wisconsin one week ahead of the midterm elections.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 1,000 at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Biden addressed Saturday’s shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people, and the series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats last week, describing them as “forces of hate that have terrorized” Americans. Investigators said two packages with the explosive material were addressed to Biden.

Biden, who is rumored to run for the 2020 presidential election, was campaigning for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Tony Evers, the party's nominee to unseat GOP Gov. Scott Walker.

"Three times this past week the forces of hate have terrorized our fellow Americans for their political beliefs, the color of their skin or their religion," Biden said, also referencing the two African-Americans shot dead at a grocery store in Kentucky.

“I am sick and tired of this administration. I am sick and tired of what’s going on. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I hope you are too,” he continued.

The Huffington Post noted his comments echoed a quote attributed to civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer: "I am sick and tired of being sick and tired."

He later appeared in Iowa to campaign for Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to flip a Republican-held congressional district in eastern Iowa, unseating Republican Rep. Rod Blum.

Biden largely repeated his message, seemingly taking aim at president Trump: “We need to recognize that words matter... The press is not the enemy of the people.”

Trump condemned the synagogue shooting as an "evil, anti-Semitic attack" and vowed to do "everything in my power as president" to stop political violence. The president visited Pittsburgh on Tuesday to offer his condolences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.