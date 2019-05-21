Biden campaign touts digital fundraising after kickoff rally: $1,000 per minute

Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign announced Tuesday that they hauled in more than $1,000 per minute during the former vice president’s kickoff rally in Philadelphia this past weekend.

The campaign said the haul was “the largest hour of grassroots fundraising” since Biden announced his candidacy late last month.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN DURING PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

The news was part of a release from the Biden campaign on what it touted as its “robust digital fundraising operation.”

The move appears to be part of the campaign’s efforts to highlight Biden’s fundraising prowess, as the front-runner right now for the Democratic presidential nomination faces off against nearly two-dozen rivals in an historically enormous field of candidates. Fundraising was not considered one of Biden’s strengths during his unsuccessful White House bids in 1988 and 2008.

BIDEN CALLS FOR UNITY AT CAMPAIGN KICKOFF

Last month, Biden’s team announced they raised $6.3 million in the 24 hours after the former vice president jumped into the race. The campaign cash haul was slightly larger than the $5.9 million Sen. Bernie Sanders brought in during his first day as a 2020 candidate in February, and the $6.1 million former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas raised in during his first 24 hours as a White House contender in March.

BIDEN UP BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN LATEST FOX NEWS 2020 POLL

On Tuesday, Biden’s campaign announced that approximately two-thirds of all donors are new to the campaign’s list. They also spotlighted that 97 percent of all donations are under $200, and that nearly two-thirds of campaign donors have given less than $25. Campaigns like to highlight the number of small-dollar donors, who can continue to give over and over before reaching the federal contribution limit of $2,700 per candidate for individual donors.

Biden’s team also emphasized that the campaign’s received donations from every state, territory and congressional district, and that over 8,000 teachers and educators have donated to the campaign, the largest number of any occupation.

“Our fundraising has been driven by rapid, massive growth over the last month,” Biden campaign senior adviser Brandon English said.

The announcement highlighting the former vice president’s small-dollar digital fundraising comes as Biden enters a stretch of his campaign with fewer public events and more traditional top-dollar fundraisers. He headlined fundraisers Monday in Tennessee and Coral Gables, Florida, with another finance event – in Orlando – scheduled for Tuesday.

Biden raked in big bucks earlier this month at a top-dollar Hollywood fundraiser.