Biden's campaign facing possible fallout from son's messy personal life, business deals

Aside from Joe Biden's seemingly self-inflicted controversies, the campaign of the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential frontrunner is also facing questions about the messy personal life and shady business activities of the candidate's son, Hunter Biden.

The 49-year-old offspring of the former vice president made more headlines this week after the New York Post reported that an Arkansas woman says Hunter is the father of her child.

Previously this month, the son made news after he married a South African woman, whom he reportedly had only recently met, just months after splitting from Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau, who died in 2015.

It's not the first marriage for Hunter. In 2017 he divorced his wife of over 20 years, Kathleen Biden, following a messy divorce proceeding where she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs.

Hunter was also discharged from the Navy back in 2014 after failing a drug test.

In the Arkansas case, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Hunter, stating that she gave birth to their child in August 2018.

The woman wants the court to confirm that Hunter is the biological father and seeks child support and health insurance for the baby.

But while Hunter's personal life gets attention from the tabloids, others are focused on his business dealings -- especially during the years when his father was vice president -- which could have an impact on the elder Biden's White House aspirations.

Biden’s campaign has been mute about Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine and China, particularly regarding his role in the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

The company employed the younger Biden as a board member as the U.S. and the Obama administration were mulling a course of action amid Russia's invasion in Eastern Ukraine.

Biden also apparently threatened the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor who happens to have been investigating corruption of Burisma.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden said he told then-President Petro Poroshenko.

In the Far East, Hunter began doing business as a participant in a firm called Bohai Harvest RST that formed an investment partnership with other top Chinese state-owned firms following a December 2013 visit to China with his father.

“At no time have I discussed with my father the company's business, or my board service," Hunter said in a statement to ABC News. “Any suggestion to the contrary is just plain wrong.”

While Biden’s campaign hasn’t addressed the questions directly, it told the network that if Biden wins the 2020 race, he will issue an executive order to “address conflicts of interest of any kind.”

“This process will be set out in detail in the executive order,” the statement said, “that President Biden would issue on his first day in office.”