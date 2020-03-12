Biden campaign asks for Secret Service protection following campaign disruptions

Former Vice President Joe Biden has requested Secret Service protection as he continues his race toward the Democratic presidential nomination.

The formal request by the Biden camp now triggers a review process by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which will carry out an assessment and with a bipartisan panel of congressional leaders. Following the review, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will need to sign off on the authorization to grant Biden protection.

Biden’s request was directed at the “big four” -- a reference to the quartet of leadership on Capitol Hill: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The request comes after several protestors have disrupted Biden's speeches and events in the last several months.

During Biden’s speech in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday night, two women rushed the stage, shouting “let dairy die.” Dr. Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie, blocked the protesters from touching the former vice president.

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders immediately hit the stage, grabbing a protester and taking them off. The other protester was dragged off the stage by security.

Biden recently told NBC that Secret Service protection was becoming "increasingly" necessary.

"I don't like to pull the [President Donald] Trump routine of someone stands up in protest, throw them out, kick the bum out. I don't do that," he said in an interview." "I do think the idea of jumping on a stage is just not permissible."

He added: "The last thing we need is anybody hurt."

