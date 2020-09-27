Biden campaign responds to Trump's call for drug test: 'President thinks his best case is made in urine'

After President Trump demanded a drug test for himself and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before the presidential debate Tuesday, Biden's campaign team mocked the commander-in-chief for wanting to make his case "in urine."

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump questioned Biden's previous debate performances and claimed there was a disturbingly erratic pattern in the former vice president's performance. He added that he would be willing to take a drug test as well.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night," Trump wrote. "Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???"

DEBATE FLASHBACK: TRUMP AND CLINTON'S MOST MEMORABLE 2016 MOMENTS

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield responded to Trump's comments, disparaging the president and accusing him of trying to deflect from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it," she wrote. "We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

The first debate, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The format will be six 15-minute-long segments – each one dedicated to a specific topic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the issues Wallace has selected as topics Tuesday, including the looming Supreme Court battle, the coronavirus pandemic response, the economy, and civil unrest in America's cities.

Fox News' Allie Raffa contributed to this report