Biden campaign pledges to disclose the result of every coronavirus test

Joe Biden's campaign pledged to disclose the results of every coronavirus test the Democratic presidential nominee takes in the wake of President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

“We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning — including social distancing, mask wearing, and additional safeguards,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement provided to Fox News. “Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test.”

The former vice president shared a debate stage with Trump in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. He tested negative for the virus as recently as Friday, his campaign said.

The median incubation period for the virus is five days, according to infectious disease experts. The CDC recommends that anyone who knows they were exposed to the virus should quarantine at home for 14 days; separate themselves from others and monitor their health.

"Vice President Biden tested negative twice yesterday and was never in close contact with President Trump or members of his team or family during the debate," Bates said. "When he was not on the debate stage, he wore a mask -- which he has called on all Americans to do as a patriotic duty to protect one another."

The candidate said he intends to continue campaigning in person; however, his team said that it would pull negative ads against Trump while the president fights the virus. Biden told reporters he would get tested again Sunday morning before traveling to Florida on Monday.

Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 and would be quarantining at the White House.

The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening "out of an abundance of caution," the White House said.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!" he tweeted Saturday. "Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

