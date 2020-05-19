Biden campaign official questions whether Trump’s ‘playing with a full deck’

The day after President Trump’s reelection campaign mocked presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his numerous verbal miscues on the campaign trail, a Biden campaign official seemed to question the president’s cognitive ability after Trump flubbed the first name of a congresswoman.

Taking questions from reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday after meeting with Senate Republicans, the president referred Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as Kelsey Gabbard. The congresswoman and Iraq War veteran was frequently in the headlines the past year as she unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TAKES AIM AT BIDEN OVER HIS VERBAL MISCUES

Biden campaign deputy rapid response director Mike Gwin – retweeting a reporter’s tweet that included the video of the president’s verbal miscue – wrote of Trump that “He’s not playing with a full deck.”

The tweet was retweeted by Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates.

Last year, Trump himself used the same phrase to unload on Biden and mock him for his gaffes: “Look, Joe is not playing with a full deck."

The president’s fumbling of Gabbard’s first name and the jab by the Biden campaign comes a day after the Trump campaign launched a faux investigate report that ridicules the former vice president. The video series and accompanying website are titled "Truth Over Facts," which the former vice president said last August in Des Moines as he flubbed a line during a speech at the Iowa State Fair.

The "Truth Over Facts" videos – and an accompanying website – appear to be the latest effort by the Trump campaign to raise doubts about Biden’s cognitive ability and is the latest effort by the Trump campaign to raise doubts about the 77-year-old Biden’s physical condition and fitness for office. As part of that effort, the president for months has called his Democratic challenger "Sleepy Joe.”

Biden – who has a long history of stumbling over his words – opened up in February about his lifelong struggle to overcome stuttering.

Biden, in an interview with Snapchat that was posted last week in Vanity Fair, said, “I can hardly wait to get onto the stage with Donald Trump” and stressed that “in terms of energy ... I don't have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump.”’

The president, who’s 73, has had his own fair share of verbal miscues – as was witnessed on Tuesday.