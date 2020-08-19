Biden campaign distances itself from former Women's March leader Sarsour after DNC appearance

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign said it has nothing to do with former Women's March leader Linda Sarsour, after she was seen participating in the Democratic National Convention.

Sarsour and Tamika Mallory were kicked out of the Women's March organization due to concerns of anti-Semitism following statements against Israel and claims that Jewish activists were being excluded from the movement. Sarsour has also been a vocal supporter of the BDS movement that calls for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel.

LINDA SARSOUR, OTHER LEADERS ACCUSED OF ANTI-SEMITISM PARTING WITH WOMEN'S MARCH

"Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to Sarsour. "She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever."

The DNC platform, which was approved Tuesday, also condemns the BDS movement, while recognizing the rights of individuals who may feel otherwise.

LINDA SARSOUR GETS BACKLASH FOR 'JESUS WAS PALESTINIAN' TWEET

"We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

Sarsour was involved in this year's primary season, however, as she was a surrogate for Bernie Sanders' campaign. In February, she reached out to the Muslim Democratic Club of New York trying to drum up support for Sanders, The Intercept reported.

Sarsour appeared on screen during the convention on Tuesday when cameras showed a meeting of Muslim delegates. While the Muslim Delegates Assembly was approved by the DNC to participate, Fox News has learned that the meeting itself was not run by the DNC.