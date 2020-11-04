Biden campaign says Democratic nominee will be nation's 'next president'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday morning that the former vice president is “on track to win this election” over President Trump.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon predicted on a conference call Wednesday morning with reporters that the Democratic nominee “will be the next president of the United States.”

“By this afternoon, we expect that vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes,” O'Malley Dillon emphasized.

Pointing to states that have yet to be called, O'Malley Dillon said “we are on track to win in Michigan by more than Donald Trump did in 2016, to win in Wisconsin by more than Trump did in 2016, to win in Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016.”

O'Malley Dillon said that in Michigan “the ballots that are outstanding are mostly in Democratic heavy areas as well as absentee ballots.”

And even though as of late Wednesday morning Biden was trailing the president by more than half a million votes in his native state of Pennsylvania, O’Malley Dillon emphasized that “we see 1.4 million outstanding ballots that will be counted over the coming days, most of them projected to be from Democratic heavy areas and mail-in votes. We expect that these ballots will more than overcome Trump 600,000 vote margin that he’s carrying right now.”

She also pointed to two southern states where the president was leading but that have yet to be called.

Dillon said that in Georgia the "race is currently a toss up. Many of the outstanding ballots are in the Atlanta area, which favors the vice president.

She was less optimistic about North Carolina, saying "we think it is probably leaning towards Trump right now."

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, speaking to reporters minutes before the Biden campaign call, said he was “confident” the president would win reelection, saying “the president wins if we count all legal ballots.”

Stepien pointed to “a pathway that includes, Michigan, Nevada. We know that late-breaking mail vote helps us in Nevada. We believe that once all legal ballots are counted in Nevada, the president wins Nevada.”

And he said that if the margin in Wisconsin is less than 1 percent, the race in the Badger State is “in recount territory.”

O’Malley Dillon responded that “we are going to win Wisconsin, recount or no recount.”

She added that the Biden campaign has not been in contact with the Trump campaign.

Biden spoke to supporters just after midnight on Election night, saying that he was “on track to win this election."

“Be patient—it ain’t over until every vote is counted—every ballot is counted,” Biden said at a rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. “But we’re feeling good, we’re feeling good about where we are.”

“We’re gonna win this,” he emphasized.

About two hours later, the president projected victory in multiple battleground states, while hinting that his campaign would take its case to the Supreme Court to rule over disputed ballots. And he charged that a “very sad group of people” was trying to “disenfranchise” voters.

“I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support. Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it,” Trump said. “We won't stand for it.”

Pointing to the president’s comments, Dillon said “last night the president of the United States falsely claimed that he had won this race and then demanded that votes stop being counted. The American people get to pick their president. The president does not get to pick the people whose votes get counted.”

And she added “let’s be extremely clear about something, if Donald Trump got his wish and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.