Biden campaign accused of deceptive editing in new anti-Trump ad

The Trump campaign is accusing former Vice President Joe Biden’s team of deceptively editing a video for a new ad to make it appear like a U.N. General Assembly audience was laughing uproariously at President Trump when he touted his administration’s accomplishments in a speech last year.

The video, which is part of a scathing online ad the Biden presidential campaign released on Wednesday, depicts the audience at the UNGA laughing after Trump says, “My administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

While there were scattered chuckles after Trump made that statement in New York in September 2018, the audience only broke out into loud laughter after Trump remarked: “I didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.” The Biden campaign ad seemed to move up that laugh track so it played right after Trump's boast about his record.

“The Biden campaign has been practically built around complaining about ads they claim are misleading,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to Fox News. “But then they drop this video that’s been deceptively edited-- some would say doctored-- so the hypocrisy is self-evident and staggering.”

The apparent edit was first reported by freelance journalist Jeryl Bier.

The Biden campaign, though, argued that it is apparent the audience at the U.N. was essentially laughing at Trump’s boast.

"It makes sense that Donald Trump would be triggered after re-living how the world has literally been laughing at him,” Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, told Fox News. “But unlike when he doctored a hurricane map, retweeted a doctored video of Speaker Pelosi after she eviscerated him for abusing his office, or doctored a video of a CNN journalist, this is the real deal.”

Bates added: “He's been humiliating our country on the global stage while undermining our national security and weakening our alliances, and the American people deserve a president who would restore our leadership in the world on Day 1.”

Biden’s ad primarily featured a clip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London earlier this week.

The clip comes from video shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) in which Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen with others at a Buckingham Palace reception, apparently discussing Trump’s impromptu remarks to reporters earlier in the day.

"Is that why you were late?" Johnson asked Macron, smirking.

"He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top," Trudeau said.

Asked about the video during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said of Trudeau, “He’s two-faced.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.