Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden gets Buttigieg husband's name wrong, calls him 'Kristen'

Gaffe came while Biden was introducing Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Media won't ask about Hunter for fear of losing access to Joe Biden: ConchaVideo

Media won't ask about Hunter for fear of losing access to Joe Biden: Concha

Network news coverage of Hunter Biden totals less than 10 minutes over 41 hours of programming; Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in.

President-elect Joe Biden during a speech on Wednesday accidentally referred to the husband of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by the wrong name.

The gaffe came while Biden was formally announcing Buttigieg, his Democratic primary rival, as his pick for transportation secretary.

"Jill and I have always enjoyed seeing Pete and Kristen – or, Chasten, I should say – together on the (campaign) trail," Biden said after listing his nominee’s credentials. "Chasten has become a close friend of Jill’s and mine."

Jill is Biden’s second wife and the soon-to-be first lady. They married in 1977, five years after Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his daughter died in a car accident.

During the primary, Biden took a shining to Buttigieg, who he said reminded him of his late son Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general who had urged his father to make a third run for the White House. Beau died in 2015.

BIDEN SAYS ‘I’M CONFIDENT’ HUNTER DID NOTHING WRONG, AMID FEDERAL PROBE INTO ‘TAX AFFAIRS’

Biden’s botching of Chasten’s name is merely the latest installment in a history of gaffes from the president-elect. Most recently, he mispronounced Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff’s name during a Tuesday event ahead of the crucial Georgia runoff races.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Honk for your next United States Senator Jon Orsoff!" Biden said in Atlanta while stumping for Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in his first campaign event since clinching the presidential election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election