Battle brewing over Biden Cabinet picks, priorities, as far left and moderates launch opening salvos

The Fox News Decision Desk projected that Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election over President Trump on Nov. 7, 2020, which is 74 days before Inauguration Day, when Biden, now the president-elect, will assume the presidency.

In those 74 days, Biden and his transition team will conduct a full search to fill administration posts from chief of staff to members of his Cabinet. The president-elect and his team will be forced to navigate a wide variety of interests from the moderate Republicans that supported his campaign to the longtime Biden allies that are establishment Democrats to the vocal left wing of the Democratic Party, which is already making its demands for an ambitious progressive agenda.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic win!" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the progressive "squad" in the House. "We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen. Let’s get to work!"

Added Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.: "It’s official! Congratulations President Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris. You have made history and now, together, we’re ready to make change. Now is the time for bold, people powered policies. Let’s get to work and build a more just America."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has been rumored to be pushing for a job as treasury secretary in a Biden administration, called for "structural change" in a statement.

"A band-aid approach won’t get the job done. We have a mandate for action on bold plans to meet these twin health and economic crises," she said. "That’s what Americans deserve—and that’s what I’ll be pushing for every single day."

Meanwhile, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who supported Biden, said on CNN Saturday that Democrats need to "listen to what the other half of the country has to say." He added that "Democrats have to make it clear to the far left that they almost cost him this election."

"Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden. I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country," Kasich said in a tweet.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., disputed Kasich's statement, saying: "Anyone saying this after immigrant organizers delivered AZ, Black grassroots flipped Georgia, MI going blue w reality-bending 94% Detroit margin... isn’t a serious person."

The brewing battle over Cabinet appointments and administration priorities will take shape as Biden and his close advisers seek to placate the base while also putting together an administration that reflects the Biden campaign's tone of unity. According to Politico, Biden's closest advisers remain establishment Democrats. They include Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff from his time as vice president; Anita Dunn, an Obama alumnus and grizzled veteran of Democratic politics; and Mike Donilon, who's worked on a slew of Democratic campaigns dating back decades.

Klain, according to The Washington Post, is a favorite for chief of staff, though Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., is in contention as well, according to the Post.

Others mentioned besides Warren for the treasury post include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, according to the Post. All three of those names would be far more moderate than Warren and roil the political left.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has been highly litigious against the Trump administration, is considered a possibility for U.S. attorney general, according to the Post, which also reports Obama alumnus Alejandro Mayorkas may be in contention to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg could be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the Post reported. That slot is often a place for rising political stars in need of national-level experience. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley held that slot under the Trump administration. Politico also reported Buttigieg, a military veteran, may be under consideration to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Meanwhile, according to the Post, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Biden aide Antony Blinken are under consideration for secretary of state.

For secretary of education, Politico reported former National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia; former American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Stanford University Prof. Linda Darling-Hammond are possibilities.

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, Politico reports, is a favorite for commerce secretary.

The Biden Cabinet search and the critical first 100 days of his administration will also take place as Democrats are soul-searching after an election against Trump that many feel was too close and amid House losses for Democrats, although they will retain their majority. Democrats also hoped to take back the U.S. Senate, but that is looking like a big ask as they will most likely have to win two out of two Georgia run-off elections in January.

"We lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund the police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again. We need to get back to basics," moderate Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said on a call with other House Democrats this week.

