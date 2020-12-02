Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham turned down Biden administration post, sources say

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan rejected an offer to serve in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Sources close to the transition told Fox News on Wednesday that Lujan Grisham was offered the position of Secretary of the Interior, but has turned it down.

The same sources said they were unsure where reports that Lujan Grisham could get the lead job at the Department of Health and Human Services – which were published by CNN on Wednesday – were coming from. The outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, said she was a top contender for the post.

A spokesperson for Biden’s team did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Lujan Grisham’s office has been contacted for comment.

Lujan Grisham, who is of Mexican-American descent, is the first Democratic Latina to be elected governor of the state of New Mexico. She also previously represented New Mexico in Congress and served as Health and Human Services Secretary in her state for several years.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus sent a letter to Biden pushing him to select Lujan Grisham for the role of Health and Human Services Secretary.

